LONDON, Sept 6 Factbox on Australia all-rounder Shane Watson who quit test cricket with immediate effect on Sunday.

* Born on June 17, 1981 at Ipswich, Queensland.

* Made his test debut at Sydney in 2005 against Pakistan.

* Played his last test in the Ashes opener against England at Cardiff in July, scoring a total of 49 runs and failing to take a wicket.

* Finished test career with 3731 runs from 59 matches with a 35-plus average.

* Battled recurring back, hamstring, calf and hip problems for large part of his career.

* Captained Australia in one test, against India in Delhi in 2013.

* Hit four test centuries and his highest score of 176 came against England at the Oval in 2013.

* Also took 75 wickets with his right-arm pace bowling, often giving his team crucial breakthroughs and lending balance to the squad.

* Has played 190 one-day internationals, scoring 5757 runs with a 40-plus average and 90-plus strike rate.

* Has taken 168 ODI wickets, his best bowling figures being 4-36 against Pakistan at Brisbane in 2010.

* Has scored 1164 runs and taken 39 wickets in 49 Twenty20 Internationals.