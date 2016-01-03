Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
(Updates with resumption)
SYDNEY Jan 3 Play in the third test between Australia and West Indies resumed at 4 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday after rain washed out all but 37 minutes of the second session of the opening day at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Marlon Samuels had just been run out to reduce the tourists to 115 for three in their first innings when the umpires sent the players off the field at 1:47 p.m. (0247 GMT).
West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite resumed his innings on 66 not out with Jermaine Blackwood alongside him.
Play has been extended by half an hour until 6.30 p.m. (0730 GMT). (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien/Sudipto Ganguly)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.