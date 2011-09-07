(adds Australia change)
* Sri Lanka to confirm team on morning of match
* Marsh replaces Ponting for Australia
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 6 Sri Lanka paceman
Chanaka Welagedara is doubtful for the second test against
Australia starting in Kandy on Thursday because of a knee
injury, while the tourists have confirmed that batsman Shaun
Marsh will make his debut at number three.
"We have to assess him (Walagedara) this evening and the
physio will make a decision tomorrow morning," Sri Lanka captain
Tillakaratne Dilshan told reporters on Wednesday, hinting that
Shaminda Eranga may also make his test debut.
"Eranga is in the final 13 and he may play."
Welagedara had match figures of 3-74 in the first test in
Galle, including the dismissal of Australian opener Shane Watson
with the opening ball of the second innings.
Australia, who won last week's match by 125 runs to take a
1-0 lead the in three-match series, have made a single change to
that side, calling up Marsh as a replacement for Ricky Ponting.
The former captain returned home to be present for the birth
of his second child but is expected to return for the third
test.
"I could have moved to number three, Usman (Khawaja) could
have batted at three... he has done it before," Australia
skipper Michael Clarke said.
"I thought for the benefit of the team, that straight swap
Shaun in for Ricky... probably causes less disruption to the
other boys."
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by John O'Brien; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)