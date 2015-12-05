Dec 5 An almost full-strength West Indies have crashed to an embarrassing 10-wicket loss to an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI in their only warm-up match ahead of next week's first test against Steve Smith's team in Hobart.

Jake Carder and Tim Paine needed just 17 balls to score the required 10 runs in the home side's second innings to record the 10-wicket victory on Saturday at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

It could have been much worse for West Indies had captain Jason Holder (65) and Kemar Roach (36) not combined for a 79-run eighth-wicket partnership after they had slumped to 97 for seven in their second innings, which helped ensure the hosts would bat again.

"It's a tough loss and not the start we were looking for on this tour," Holder told reporters in Brisbane.

"We definitely have some areas to improve on. We didn't spend enough time in the middle as batsmen and when we bowled we were not as disciplined as we should have been.

"We definitely need to tighten up."

The visitors had conceded a 201-run first innings lead to the inexperienced CA XI side, six of whom were making their first class debut in the match.

Seven of the CA XI team were also aged 21 or younger.

Leg-spinner Cameron Boyce was the pick of the home side's bowlers in the West Indies' second innings, with figures of 4-84 from 20 overs.

The only regular test player missing from the West Indies side was strike bowler Jerome Taylor, who was rested for the match.

"Obviously we will cop some criticism and we need to improve, there is no doubt about it going into the test against the second ranked team in the world," Holder said in reference to the first of the three matches against Australia starting at Hobart next Thursday.

"We have to make the most of these coming days and make sure our preparation is right heading into the test.

"We are at that stage where we are stagnant and have been for the past few months.

"We need to try something different and each player has to look in the mirror and reflect on how they can lift."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Andrew Both)