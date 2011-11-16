Nov 16 Australia announced on Wednesday
the following itinerary for their cricket tour of the West
Indies next year.
March 16 1st one-day international, St Vincent
March 18 2nd one-day international, St Vincent
March 20 3rd one-day international, St Vincent
March 23 4th one-day international, St Lucia
March 25 5th one-day international, St Lucia
March 27 1st Twenty20 international, St Lucia
March 30 2nd Twenty20 international, Barbados
April 2-4 Warm-up game (venue & opposition TBC)
April 7-11 1st test match, Barbados
April 15-19 2nd test match, Trinidad
April 23-27 3rd test match, Guyana
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ossian Shine;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)