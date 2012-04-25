By Simon Evans
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 24 West Indies were
again guilty of letting a strong position slip from their grasp
when they ended the second day of the third test against
Australia 163 runs adrift, but their young squad will be given a
chance to develop.
Australia's tail wagged to punish the hosts, recovering from
169 for seven to reach 328 all out before the Caribbean middle
order slumped as the home side fell to 165-8.
It was a disappointing day for the Dominican crowd, who had
hoped to see Darren Sammy's young team push on from their
promising work on Monday and make a bid to tie the three-test
series.
Despite the setback, assistant coach Toby Radford said that
his inexperienced team were going to be given a chance to prove
their potential.
"These are young guys, talented guys, who I think will have
good careers and we've got to be patient with them," the
Welshman said.
"It's not suicide for us. You learn, you come back and are
stronger. Hopefully we can go to England and then perform
there," he said, looking ahead to the next action for West
Indies.
Opening batsmen Adrian Barath and Kraigg Brathwaite have not
been able to give their team solid starts with just one
half-century stand between them in this series.
Brathwaite, who made his third consecutive duck on Tuesday,
is just 19-year-old, however, and his partner is only three
years his senior.
With Darren Bravo, 23, and Kieran Powell, 22, also in the
lineup, 37-year-old Shivnarine Chanderpaul is the only top order
batsman with extensive international experiece.
Radford said the West Indies coaching staff were working
closely with Barbadian Brathwaite, who made a half-century in
the first test and is considered one of the most exciting
prospects in the Caribbean.
"You chat with him. You talk with him. You practice with him
whenever you can and you remind him how good a player he is. He
played very well in Barbados in that first innings," he said.
"Today he got out in a similar fashion to how he got out in
the second innings in Barbados, just hanging the bat a little
bit, but again you back him.
"He's a good player. He's a young player. Our job as coaches
is to keep his confidence high and work on any little issues as
they come along. You've got to back your young players," he
added.
