Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Dec 12 Australia thrashed West Indies by an innings and 212 runs after lunch on the third day of the first test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Hobart on Saturday. The tourists, 207-6 overnight, were dismissed for 223 within five overs of play at the start of a chilly day at the Bellerive Oval, a first innings deficit of 360 runs. Australia skipper Steve Smith enforced the follow-on and West Indies, a batsmen short because of an injury to Shannon Gabriel, lasted less than 37 overs before being bowled out again for 148 despite Kraigg Brathwaite's 94. The hosts made 583 for four declared in their first innings on the back of a world record fourth wicket stand of 449 between Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek