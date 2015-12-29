MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia won the second test against the West Indies by 177 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday to seal the three-match series 2-0.

The victory extended Australia's unbeaten run in test series against West Indies to 23 years.

Following their comprehensive loss in the series opener in Hobart, eighth-ranked West Indies slumped to their sixth successive defeat in tests. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)