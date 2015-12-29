Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia won the second test against the West Indies by 177 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday to seal the three-match series 2-0.
The victory extended Australia's unbeaten run in test series against West Indies to 23 years.
Following their comprehensive loss in the series opener in Hobart, eighth-ranked West Indies slumped to their sixth successive defeat in tests. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek