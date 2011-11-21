JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Australia beat South Africa by two wickets in the second and final test to draw the series after a gripping fifth day at the Wanderers on Monday.

Bowlers Mitchell Johnson and 18-year-old debutant Pat Cummins guided their team to a victory target of 310 in fading light after the day's first session was washed out.

Australia resumed the day on 142 for three and after Ricky Ponting departed for 62 the tourists were reduced to 222-6 at tea, leaving the enthralling match in the balance with all four results possible.

However Australia edged home, 11 days after their embarrassing defeat at Newlands in Cape Town where they were bowled out for their lowest test score (47) in 109 years.

