SYDNEY Nov 5 Australia bowler Mitchell Johnson and Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara could both match Ricky Ponting's feat in being named ICC Cricketer of the Year twice after being included in the shortlist for the 2013-14 award.

Johnson, who won the award in 2009, and Sangakkara, the winner in 2012, were joined on the shortlist by Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews and his South African counterpart AB de Villiers.

Former Australia captain Ponting won the title in 2006 and 2007.

Left-arm quick Johnson's remarkable rejuvenation fired Australia to a 5-0 Ashes sweep of England and 2-1 series win in South Africa between August 2013 and September this year, taking 59 test wickets at average of 15.23.

Left-handed batsman Sangakkara was the leading run scorer in the period, notching up 1,502 runs in 11 tests at an average a shade over 75 and 1,046 runs in 26 one-day internationals.

Mathews trailed in just behind him in test runs with 1,292 runs at an average of 92.28, while De Villiers scored 932 runs at an average of 54.8.

The South African was the only one of the quartet to miss out on a nomination for the ICC Test Cricketer of the year award with Australian opener David Warner joining Johnson, Mathews and Sangakkara on that shortlist.

The ICC teams for 2014 were also announced on Wednesday. The winners of the individual awards will be announced on Nov. 14.

- -

ICC teams for 2014 (in batting order)

TEST

David Warner (Australia)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Joe Root (England)

Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka, captain)

Mitchell Johnson (Australia)

Stuart Broad (England)

Dale Steyn (South Africa)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

Tim Southee (New Zealand)

Ross Taylor (New Zealand, 12th man)

- -

ONE-DAY

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Virat Kohli (India)

George Bailey (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

MS Dhoni (India, wicketkeeper, captain)

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

James Faulkner (Australia)

Dale Steyn (South Africa)

Mohammad Shami (India)

Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India, 12th man) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)