Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
DHAKA Dec 3 Bangladesh pace bowler Abul Hasan has been ruled out of the remaining three one-day internationals of a five-match series against West Indies due to a side strain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday.
Abul sustained the injury during the second match in Khulna when he could bowl just one over before leaving the field. He has been replaced by all-rounder Ziaur Rahman.
Bangladesh lead the series 2-0.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
