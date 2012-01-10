DHAKA Jan 10 Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive officer Manzur Ahmed has died of a cardiac arrest, his family and the board confirmed on Tuesday. He was 57.

"We deeply regret to inform you that our chief executive officer died of a cardiac arrest this morning at his home," BCB physician Debasish Chowdhury said in a statement.

The former cricketer, who played for a Bangladeshi representative side against a visiting MCC team in 1977, took over as CEO of the board in August 2010 following a stint in an identical role for the governing body in Brunei.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more cricket click on