DHAKA Jan 10 Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive officer Manzur Ahmed has died of a heart attack at the age of 57, his family and the board confirmed on Tuesday.

"We deeply regret to inform you that our chief executive officer died of a cardiac arrest this morning at his home," BCB doctor Debasish Chowdhury said in a statement.

The former cricketer, who played for a Bangladeshi representative side against a visiting MCC team in 1977, took over as CEO of the board in August 2010 following a stint in an identical role for the governing body in Brunei.

International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Haroon Lorgat said in a statement: "The news of Manzur Ahmed's sudden passing away has shocked everyone at the ICC and our thoughts and prayers go out to members of his family and friends.

"His sudden passing away comes as a personal shock and reminds me of the value of time and good relations. I had closely worked with him during the organising of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011."

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) CEO Syed Ashraful Haq paid tribute to Ahmed.

"A long-time ACC executive board member, Ahmed played more parts and held more positions in cricket than almost any other administrator in the world and was distinguished by his grace, integrity and good sense," he said in a statement.

