Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
April 17 Zimbabwe were 217 for four wickets at the close of play on day one of the first test against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.
Scores: Zimbabwe 217-4 (B. Taylor 105 not out, M. Waller 55; Robiul Islam 2-56) v Bangladesh (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.