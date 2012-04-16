* Law leaves after guiding team to Asia Cup final

DHAKA, April 16 Australian Stuart Law will step down as the national cricket coach of Bangladesh in June to spend more time with his family, the former batsman said on Monday.

Law, who played one test and 54 one-day internationals for his country, took over as head coach of Bangladesh last July, agreeing to a two-year contract when he replaced compatriot Jamie Siddons.

"It is a personal reason as to why I am standing down. Living away from the family and not seeing people growing up... I think we all understand that family comes first," Law told reporters.

"Cricket has been a huge part of my life but over the years I have realised that there is nothing more important than the family and if they are not happy then I am not happy, and something had to give."

The high point of Law's tenure came at the Asia Cup last month, where hosts Bangladesh defeated regional heavyweights India and Sri Lanka during the group stage before narrowly losing the final of the four-team tournament to Pakistan.

The 43-year-old Law, who acted as interim coach for Sri Lanka before joining Bangladesh, clarified that the board's decision to tour Pakistan for two matches later this month had not been a factor in his choice to step down.

On Sunday, Bangladesh agreed to play a one-dayer and a Twenty20 match in Pakistan, the first full internationals in the country since March 2009, when Sri Lankan cricketers and officials were attacked by gunmen in Lahore.

"It is a matter of great regret for us to inform you that our head coach Law has decided to resign from his post in June for family reason," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media committee chairman Jalal Yunus said earlier on Monday.

Yunus added that Law's resignation would be effective from June 30.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien)