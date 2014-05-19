DHAKA May 19 Former Sri Lanka batsman Chandika Hathurusingha will take over as Bangladesh coach on a two-year contract, local cricket board chief Nazmul Hassan said on Monday.

This will be Hathurusingha's first stint in charge of an international side, replacing Australian Shane Jurgensen who stepped down last month following the team's string of poor performances.

"He will take up the new role next month," Hassan told Reuters, adding the board was also looking for bowling and fielding coaches.

Hathurusingha, who played 26 tests and 35 one-day internationals in the 1990s, has been working as the assistant coach with New South Wales. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, writing by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Justin Palmer)