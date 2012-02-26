DHAKA Feb 26 A Pakistani has been
questioned by police over his suspected involvement in
spot-fixing during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20
tournament, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official said on
Sunday.
Karachi resident Sajid Khan arrived in Dhaka on Feb. 10 and
hBCB security chief Mesbahuddin Serniabat said they had been
watching him since the BPL's Chittagong phase from Feb. 18-22.
"His movement was very suspicious and we followed him from
Chittagong," Serniabat said.
"We immediately took him to the visiting ICC Anti-Corruption
and Security Unit official before handing him over to police."
Sajid made a call to Pakistan every time a six was struck
while watching the game from a VIP area on top of a dressing
room, Serniabat said. He also attempted to enter the players'
zone on several occasions.
Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza alleged three
weeks ago that he was approached by a former cricketer over
spot-fixing.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)