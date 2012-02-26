DHAKA Feb 26 A Pakistani has been questioned by police over his suspected involvement in spot-fixing during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 tournament, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official said on Sunday.

Karachi resident Sajid Khan arrived in Dhaka on Feb. 10 and hBCB security chief Mesbahuddin Serniabat said they had been watching him since the BPL's Chittagong phase from Feb. 18-22.

"His movement was very suspicious and we followed him from Chittagong," Serniabat said.

"We immediately took him to the visiting ICC Anti-Corruption and Security Unit official before handing him over to police."

Sajid made a call to Pakistan every time a six was struck while watching the game from a VIP area on top of a dressing room, Serniabat said. He also attempted to enter the players' zone on several occasions.

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza alleged three weeks ago that he was approached by a former cricketer over spot-fixing.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder)

(Editing by Ed Osmond)