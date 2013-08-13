DHAKA Aug 13 Nine individuals have been charged with match-fixing and other offences during this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

"The charges relate to an alleged conspiracy within the Dhaka Gladiators franchise to engage in match-fixing and spot-fixing activity during matches in the BPL 2013, as well as failures by individuals to report approaches made to them to be involved in the conspiracy," the ICC said in a statement.

The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit of the ICC has charged seven of them with fixing-related offences while two were accused of failing to report corrupt approaches made to them, the statement said.

Those charged, not all of them players, have two weeks to plead guilty or defend themselves before an anti-corruption tribunal, the game's governing body said. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)