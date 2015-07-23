South Africa's Quinton de Kock (R) is congratulated by teammate Dale Steyn after he hit a boundary to win the Cricket World Cup quarter-final match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee for nudging Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal during their opening test at Chittagong, the International Cricket Coucil (ICC) said on Thursday.

De Kock and Tamim were involved in a shoulder-barging incident at the stroke of lunch on Wednesday after an altercation and the 22-year-old South African later pleaded guilty to the charge.

"As the over before lunch came to an end, Quinton de Kock walked in front of the stumps to confront Tamim Iqbal," match referee Chris Broad said in a statement.

"In doing so de Kock deliberately brushed Tamim Iqbal's shoulder and rib area. This resulted in a heated exchange between the two, initiated by the contact made by de Kock.

"This type of incident has no place on a cricket field."

