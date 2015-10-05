(Recasts after Hossain sent to jail)

DHAKA Oct 5 Bangladesh fast bowler Shahadat Hossain was sent to jail after surrendering on Monday on charges of torturing an 11-year-old housemaid, a day after his wife was arrested.

Bangladesh Cricket Board has suspended him from all forms of cricket until the charges are cleared.

Hossain submitted a bail petition before the court after his surrender, his lawyer Kazi Mohammad Nazibullah Hiru said. The court sent him to jail after rejecting the bail plea, a court official said.

The couple went into hiding after the allegations surfaced last month.

The 29-year-old Hossain, who has played 38 tests and 51 one-day internationals for Bangladesh, last played a test against Pakistan this year but was then dropped because of injuries. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)