DHAKA Dec 21 Bangladesh have named the country's cricket board president Mustafa Kamal as candidate for the post of International Cricket Council (ICC) vice-president.

Under the ICC's rotation policy, Bangladesh and Pakistan were asked to nominate candidates for the post but this week Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Zaka Ashraf said they had withdrawn their claim in favour of Bangladesh's candidate.

Kamal, who heads the Asian Cricket Council, needs the approval of at least seven test-playing countries to succeed New Zealand's Allan Isaac as vice-president in June 2012, a move that would pave the way for him to take over from Isaac as ICC president two years later.

