DHAKA, April 1 Former captain Mohammad Ashraful lost his annual deal on Sunday as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cut their list of contracted players from 18 to 15.

Ashraful, who was not involved in last month's 50-over Asia Cup campaign, Syed Rasel, Junaid Siddique, Raqibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Naeem Islam and Suhrawadi Shuvo were omitted from the new list announced by the BCB.

Of the seven players missing out, Shahadat was the only one who played in the Asia Cup.

All-rounder Nasir Hossain, batsmen Nazimuddin and Shuvagata Hom and left-arm spinner Elias Sunny are the fresh faces to receive anuual contracts.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by two runs in the Asia Cup final in Dhaka on March 22.

The list of contracted players are: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Abdur Razzak, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Nazimuddin, Shuvagata Hom, Elias Sunny.

