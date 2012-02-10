DHAKA Feb 10 Former test captain Mashrafe Mortaza has met the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss allegations he was the subject of a spot-fixing approach, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Mortaza held talks with the ICC's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) representative Howard Beer in Dhaka on Friday after the all-rounder was approached by an unnamed former cricketer ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 tournament.

Bangladesh have also launched an inquiry into the allegation that has cast a shadow over the new tournament.

Last week Mortaza told his Dhaka Gladiators franchise he was asked to provide information on whether he would play certain matches and even whether he would be wearing his sunglasses.

In return the 28-year-old was informed that he would be paid 15-20 percent of the earnings from the spot betting.

"We have a zero tolerance policy towards match-fixing and that is why it was important for us to have a detailed inquiry into the matter," BPL governing council chairman Gazi Ashraf Hossain said in a statement.

"We are working closely on this issue with the ACSU officials present in Dhaka for the BPL and the ICC."

The six-team BPL began on Friday with West Indian Chris Gayle smashing an unbeaten 101 off 44 balls to lead Barisal Burners to a 10-wicket win over Sylhet Royals.

