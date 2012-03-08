Cricket-Australia's Wade confident back will withstand India test
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
DHAKA, March 8 Fit-again opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, at the centre of a selection row earlier this week, was recalled to the Bangladesh squad on Thursday for the four-nation Asia Cup that starts at the weekend.
"Tamim has been included after passing a fitness test," said selector Minhajul Abedin.
The batsman, who has had a groin injury, was picked in the original squad earlier this week but Bangladesh Cricket Board president AHM Mustafa Kamal then elected to drop him.
Tamim's uncle, chief selector Akram Khan, resigned in protest at Kamal's decision.
Hosts Bangladesh play Pakistan in the first match of the biennial tournament on Sunday. India and Sri Lanka are the other competing teams.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.
WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill for the one-off Twenty20 international against South Africa and the start of the one-day series as he recovers from another hamstring strain.