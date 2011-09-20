Sept 20 Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been appointed Bangladesh captain for the home series against West Indies and Pakistan in October and December, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

He replaces all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was sacked in the wake of a disappointing Zimbabwe tour in August.

All-rounder Mahmudullah was named vice-captain.

Bangladesh lost a one-off test to Zimbabwe, returning to cricket after a six-year exile, as well as the one-day series.

(Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories