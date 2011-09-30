DHAKA, Sept 30 Bangladesh on Friday named uncapped left-arm spinner Elias Sunny in their 14-man squad for the one off Twenty20 International against West Indies in October.

Alok Kapali and Naeem Islam were handed recalls for the game on Oct. 11 in Dhaka while at least five players, who were part of the squad during Bangladesh's disappointing tour of Zimbabwe in August, have been axed.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Mahmudullah (vice captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Shakib Al Hasan, Alok Kapali, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain.