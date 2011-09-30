DHAKA, Sept 30 Bangladesh on Friday named
uncapped left-arm spinner Elias Sunny in their 14-man squad for
the one off Twenty20 International against West Indies in
October.
Alok Kapali and Naeem Islam were handed recalls for the game
on Oct. 11 in Dhaka while at least five players, who were part
of the squad during Bangladesh's disappointing tour of Zimbabwe
in August, have been axed.
Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Mahmudullah (vice
captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Shakib Al
Hasan, Alok Kapali, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Abdur Razzak,
Elias Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain.
