DHAKA Oct 24 Richard Pybus has stepped down as Bangladesh head coach, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Wednesday.

"We have received an email from the agent of Mr Pybus which stated that he is unwilling to continue as our head coach," BCB president Nazmul Hasan told a news conference.

Pybus, 48, who was born in Newcastle, England, had two stints as Pakistan coach. He took over from Australian Stuart Law as Bangladesh coach last May.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)