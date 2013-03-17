(Updates at tea)

COLOMBO, March 17 Kumar Sangakkara continued his purple patch against Bangladesh and hit an unbeaten 75 to guide Sri Lanka to 175 for four at tea on the second day of the second and final test on Sunday.

Sangakkara, who became the fifth Sri Lankan batsman to hit centuries in both innings of a test match in the drawn Galle test last week, shared an unbroken 106-run partnership with Dinesh Chandimal (53) to bail out the hosts who were reeling at 69 for four after a wobbly morning session.

Sri Lanka still trail Bangladesh by 65 runs.

Bangladesh were on top in the first session of the day after taking three quick wickets before Sangakkara and Chandimal provided the resistance.

Sangakkara pulled a short one from off-spinner Sohag Gazi to bring up his fifty and was eying his third century in the series having scored 142 and 105 in Galle.

Resuming the second day's play on 18 for one, Sri Lanka lost opener Dimuth Karunaratne (17) when Abul Hasan beat him with extra pace to induce an edge behind the stumps.

Robiul Islam dismissed then Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck as the batsman went for a drive but ended up giving wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim his third catch of the innings.

Sri Lanka's trouble compounded when skipper Angelo Mathews (16) was caught in the slip after he offered a forward defensive shot to a Gazi delivery. (Reporting by Azad Majumder in Colombo; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)