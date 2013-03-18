(Updates at tea)

COLOMBO, March 18 Openers Tamim Iqbal and Jahurul Islam provided a strong start to help Bangladesh reach 93 for one at tea on day three of their second and final test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Tamim fell for 59 shortly before tea after adding 91 runs with Jahurul who was batting on 32 at the break.

Mohammad Ashraful (one) was the other unbeaten batsman as Bangladesh inched closer towards erasing the 106-run first innings lead they had conceded to Sri Lanka.

On a surface which had eased out at the R Premadasa Stadium, Tamim and Jahurul batted confidently.

Tamim, who missed the first test through injury, was the aggressor in the partnership reaching his fifty off 67 balls with the help of one six and four fours.

A late bowling change by Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews brought about the dismissal of Tamim who tried to cut a ball from Shaminda Eranga but only succeeded in chopping it onto his stumps.

Earlier, Sri Lanka resumed on 294 for six and a lot depended on how long Kumar Sangakkara could bat on to give the hosts a healthy first innings lead.

Starting the day at 127, Sangakkara added only 12 runs to his overnight score when he went for a drive off Abul Hasan and, after an agonisingly long delay, the third umpire ruled him out caught behind by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Sangakkara scored 139 off 289 balls and hit 11 fours in what was his third century in this series.

Spinner Sohag Gazi dismissed Nuwan Kulasekara for 22 when the batsman gave Mushfiqur his fifth catch of the innings and bowled Rangana Herath (three) to finish with figures of three for 111.

Mahmudullah then removed Shaminda Eranga (15) as Sri Lanka were all out for 346 runs in their first innings.