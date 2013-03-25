UPDATE 2-Cricket-Ashwin spins India to series-levelling win
* Hazlewood takes 6-67 in the morning (Updates with India's win)
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, March 25 The second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was abandoned as a no result after rain allowed only five overs to be bowled on Monday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 33-0 in 5 overs v Bangladesh (Editing by Justin Palmer)
March 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between India and Australia on Tuesday in Bangalore, India India 1st innings 189 (L. Rahul 90; N. Lyon 8-50) Australia 1st innings 276 (S. Marsh 66, M. Renshaw 60; R. Jadeja 6-63) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 213-4) L. Rahul c Smith b O'Keefe 51 A. Mukund b Hazlewood 16 C. Pujara c M. Marsh b
BENGALURU, March 7 India beat Australia by 75 runs in the second test to level the four-match series at 1-1 after home off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 6-41 on the fourth day on Tuesday.