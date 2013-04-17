HARARE, April 17 Brendan Taylor struck his third test century to take Zimbabwe to 217 for four at the close of play on day one of the first test against Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Taylor was unbeaten on 105 at stumps, his second test century in succession against Bangladesh. It rescued the innings for the home side after they slumped to 65 for three having lost the toss and been asked to bat.

Taylor rode his luck, dropped at long-off with his score on 35, and went on to add 127 for the fourth wicket with Malcolm Waller (55) in an excellent stand that handed first day honours to the home side.

It was a sloppy effort in the field all round for the tourists, who also dropped debutant opening batsman Timycen Maruma in the first over before he had scored, and later Waller when he had 21.

Rubel Hossain then bowled Elton Chigumbura late on off a no-ball to complete a frustrating day for Bangladesh.

It started well enough though as Vusi Sibanda (5) was first to go in the morning session, bowled by an excellent yorker from Robiul Islam.

Maruma tentatively edged his way to 10 before he was trapped lbw by the same bowler. When Hamilton Masakadza (25) edged off-spinner Enamul Haque jnr to Mahmudullah at slip it looked like another batting collapse was on the cards for Zimbabwe.

But Taylor and Waller steadied the innings with their fourth-wicket century stand, the latter finally undone by an excellent delivery from Rubel Hossain that clattered into his stumps.

Chigumbura (six not out) will resume on Thursday with Taylor as Zimbabwe look to put themselves into a position to win successive test matches against Bangladesh in Harare, the last a 130-run victory in August 2011.

The hosts also handed debuts to all rounder Keegan Meth and wicketkeeper Richmond Mutumbami.