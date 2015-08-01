(Updates after play called off)

DHAKA Aug 1 No play was possible for the second consecutive day in the second and final test between Bangladesh and South Africa as heavy rain washed out the entire third day's play on Saturday.

Heavy downpours ruined the entire second day's play on Friday leaving the hosts on 246 for eight after opting to bat first at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The weather also intervened in the drawn first test in Chittagong with only 221 overs bowled as rain curtailed play on the second and third days before washing out the last two days.

While the rain compromises the prospect of anything other than a draw again, Bangladesh are unlikely to mind a drawn series against opponents who sit eight places above them at the top of test rankings.