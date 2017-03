GALLE, March 8 Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first on the opening day of the first test against Bangladesh on Friday.

Sri Lanka handed a test debut to 22-year-old left-hand batsman Kithuruwan Vithanage.

Spinner Ajantha Mendis made a return to the test side after nearly two years having played his last against England at Cardiff in 2011.

Bangladesh gave debuts to 20-year-old right-hander Anamul Haque and 21-year-old left-hander Mominul Haque.

Teams: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Shaminda Eranga, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ajantha Mendis.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Abul Hasan, Anamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sohag Gazi.