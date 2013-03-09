(Updates at tea)

* Sri Lanka declare after huge total

* Thirimanne and Chandimal hit first centuries

GALLE, March 9 Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal scored maiden test hundreds as Sri Lanka took a strong grip of the first test against Bangladesh on the second day.

Thirimanne made 155 not out and Chandimal was unbeaten on 116 as they recorded a fifth wicket stand of 203 to take Sri Lanka to a first innings total of 570 for four declared at tea on Saturday.

Buoyed by the batsman, Sri Lanka's bowlers made an early breakthrough to leave Bangladesh on 35-1 at the interval at the Galle International Stadium.

Jahurul Islam (20) was the man out as he tried to get out of the way of a delivery from Shaminda Eranga but only succeeded in gloving a catch to Chandimal.

Anamul Haque (3) and Mohammad Ashraful (0) were at the crease at the break.

Earlier, Chandimal brought up his first test hundred off 136 balls with the aid of 11 fours and two sixes. The 23-year-old making the most of his luck after the tourists had twice dropped him earlier in the innings.

Thirimanne, whose previous highest score was 91 against Australia at Sydney early this year, completed his maiden test century in the morning session.

Having earlier missed out on a test hundred, Thirimanne was patient as he carefully picked through 66 balls to score the required 26 runs he needed having started the day on 74 not out. The left-hander struck nine fours in his 193-ball innings for his century.

Thirimanne moved to his highest first-class score after lunch when he completed 150 off 247 balls with 14 fours before the hosts opted to declare.

Bangladesh's only success with the ball came in the fourth over of the day when Angelo Mathews was dismissed for 27.

The Sri Lankan captain tried to manufacture a shot that was not there and chipped a leading edge which the bowler Abul Hasan gladly accepted.