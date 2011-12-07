CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Dec 7 The Bangladesh Cricket Board are to carry out an investigation after the car carrying match officials following Tuesday's defeat by Pakistan was alleged to have been stoned.

Home fans in Chittagong for the third one-day international were angry with South Africa umpire Johan Cloete after he decided Bangladesh all-rounder Farhad Reza was out leg before wicket off the bowling of spinner Saeed Ajmal.

Fans booed when the replay of the incident was shown on the giant screen at the ground as it appeared Reza had managed to get his bat to the ball first.

After Reza's dismissal, Bangladesh then lost their last three wickets for two runs to be bowled out for 119 and a 58-run defeat to lose the series 3-0.

"An incident happened and the window of the car carrying the match officials broke," Mesbahuddin Serniabat, the security chief of the Bangladesh Cricket Board told reporters on Wednesday.

"But we are not fully convinced if it is because of stoning. It may be just an accident. We are investigating the matter." he said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

This is second reported incident of stoning in a year at a cricket match in Bangladesh after the West Indies team bus was pelted after they bowled out Bangladesh for 58 runs during the World Cup in March.

