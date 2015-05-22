DHAKA May 22 Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim faces a race against time to be fit for the one-off test against India next month after the wicketkeeper-batsman was advised a week's rest to recover from a finger injury.

The 28-year-old injured the third finger on his right hand in the opening test against Pakistan at Khulna last month and ignored advice to skip the next match at Dhaka to deny himself full recovery.

"Since he was complaining of pain we did the necessary medical examinations again on his right hand," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physician Debashis Chowdhury told the Daily Star newspaper.

"The report confirmed that the internal damage is yet to completely heal and that's why the swelling and the pain is still there. We have advised him to take full rest for one week before further assessment."

Fatullah hosts the test from June 10 before the teams play three one-dayers at Mirpur on June 18, 21 and 24.

The hosts are also concerned over the fitness of paceman Rubel Hossain.

"He is not fully fit. Rubel could not reach our expected level of fitness today, so we can not declare him 100 percent fit," Chowdhury said.

"He has failed to achieve the desired level of fitness on time as he missed few important sessions owing to his personal problems." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)