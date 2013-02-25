DHAKA Feb 25 Bangladesh batsman Naeem Islam and left-arm spinner Enamul Haque have been ruled out of two-test series against Sri Lanka after picking up injuries, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Monday.

"Enamul complained today morning of left hamstring pain. After assessment it was found he has a hamstring tear," Bangladesh team physio Vibhav Singh said in a statement.

"This will see him receiving physiotherapy and rehabilitation for about seven to 10 days.

"Naeem has a grade two quadriceps tear in the right leg. He has pain and weakness on testing. He will need to have physiotherapy and rehabilitation for at least two to three weeks."

Uncapped top-order batter Marshall Ayub, who scored over 1,000 runs in two first-class competitions this season, replaced Naeem while left-arm spinner Elias Sunny came in the side for Enamul.

The two test-series, which starts on March 8 at Galle, will be followed by three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 International. (Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Pritha Sarkar)