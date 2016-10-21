UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 21 England were all out for 293 in their first innings on the second morning of the opening test against Bangladesh on Friday.
Debutant off-spinner Mehedi Hasan finished with six wickets while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam picked up two for the hosts. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ian Ransom)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.