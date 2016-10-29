UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
DHAKA Oct 29 England were all out for 244 in their first innings for a lead of 24 runs over Bangladesh, bringing up tea on the second day of the second and final test on Saturday.
Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan picked up six for 82 while left-armer Taijul Islam took three for 65 for the hosts, who trail 1-0 in the series. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.