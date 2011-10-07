DHAKA Oct 7 Australian Shane Jurgensen has been appointed as the new bowling coach of Bangladesh, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

The 35-year-old Queenslander and former New Zealand bowling coach is expected to arrive on Sunday, two days before Bangladesh begin their home series against West Indies with a Twenty20 Intentional in Dhaka.

"Jurgensen is a vastly experienced bowling specialist. He has also had an accomplished cricket career and his input will be extremely important for our cricketers," BCB Chief Executive Manzur Ahmed said in a statement.

His contract is until June, 2013 and he links up with fellow Queenslander Stuart Law, who was appointed head coach of Bangladesh in July.