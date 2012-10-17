DHAKA Oct 17 Bangladesh has appointed ruling party lawmaker Nazmul Hasan as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said a senior official.

Nazmul replaced AHM Mustafa Kamal, who was recently appointed vice president of the International Cricket Council for 2012-14, a position that requires him to relinquish his BCB post.

"The National Sports Council ... has appointed Nazmul Hasan MP as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board," said a government statement.

Mahbub Ahmed, secretary of the ministry of sports, told Reuters the appointment would be effective from Wednesday.

Nazmul, the only son of the country's President Zillur Rahman, is the chairman of one of Bangladesh's top cricket clubs, Abahhani. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )