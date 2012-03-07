DHAKA, March 7 Bangladesh's chief national
selector Akram Khan resigned on Wednesday citing interference in
the squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup by the country's cricket
board.
Bangladesh board president AHM Mustafa Kamal omitted opener
Tamim Iqbal, Akram's nephew, reducing the 15-man squad to 14.
Tamim, widely regarded as Bangladesh's best batsman, had
been suffering from a groin injury.
Akram said he had selected Tamim after his fitness was
cleared by the team's South African physiotherapist Bibhab
Singh.
"This is not an isolated incident of interference," Akram
told Reuters before submitting his resignation letter.
"He (Kamal) tried to interfere in our works many times in
the past. We had to drop (Mohammad) Ashraful from the squad
under his pressure," he said, referring to the middle-order
batsman.
"Given these circumstances, it's very difficult to enjoy the
work, so I decided to resign," he said.
Kamal, who is currently on a personal visit to England,
could not be reached for comments.
Former captain Akram helped Bangladesh qualify for its first
World Cup in 1999 following victory in the lower-tier ICC trophy
in 1997.
He played eight tests and 44 one-day internationals, and has
been a selector since 2007. He was made chief selector after the
World Cup last year.
Bangladesh will host the biennial four-nation Asia Cup from
March 11-22 with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka competing.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Ian Ransom)
