Cricket-'Hurt' India will not repeat Pune mistakes, vows Kohli
BENGALURU, March 3 India have learnt their lessons from the debacle in Pune and will not repeat the mistakes in the second test against Australia, captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.
COLOMBO, March 19 Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second test on Tuesday to win the two-match series 1-0.
Scores: Bangladesh 240 (Mominul Haque 64, R. Herath 5-68) and 265 (Tamim Iqbal 59, R. Herath 7-89) v Sri Lanka 346 (K. Sangakkara 139, D. Chandimal 102) and 160-3 (T. Dilshan 57, K. Sangakkara 55). (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BENGALURU, March 3 Australia named an unchanged squad for the second test against India on Friday with skipper Steve Smith stressing on the need to post a big first innings total to strengthen their position in the four-match series.
WELLINGTON, March 3 Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.