Oct 24 England beat Bangladesh by 22 runs on the fifth day of the opening test at Chittagong on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing 286 for victory, the hosts were all out for 263 on the final morning.

Debutant Sabbir Rahman remained unbeaten on 64 for Bangladesh while off-spinner Gareth Batty picked up three wickets for the touring side. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)