April 28 Scoreboard after the fourth day of the
second and final test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the
Harare Sports Club on Sunday:
Zimbabwe second innings
V Sibanda c Sohag Gazi b Shakib Al Hasan 32
R Chakabva b Shakib Al Hasan 22
H Masakadza not out 46
B Taylor lbw Ziaur Rahman 10
M Waller b Ziaur Rahman 15
S Masakadza not out 7
Extras (lb-5, nb-1) 6
Total (for four wickets, 43.4 overs) 138
Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-66 3-96 4-118
To bat: R Mutumbami, E Chigumbura, G Cremer, K Meth, K
Jarvis
Bowling: Robiul Islam 8.4-2-24-0 (nb1), Sajidul Islam
2-1-5-0, Shakib Al Hasan 9-0-45-2, Sohag Gazi 12-5-23-0, Ziaur
Rahman 12-4-36-2
Bangladesh second innings (163 for five overnight)
Tamim Iqbal c Mutumbami b S Masakadza 7
Jahurul Islam c Mutumbami b S Masakadza 2
Mohammad Ashraful lbw Jarvis 4
Mominul Haque c H Masakadza b S Masakadza 29
Shakib Al Hasan c Mutumbami b H Masakadza 59
Mushfiqur Rahim c Sibanda b H Masakadza 93
Nasir Hossain not out 67
Ziaur Rahman st Mutumbami b Cremer 0
Sohag Gazi c Sibanda b H Masakadza 11
Sajidul Islam c Mutumbami b S Masakadza 4
Robiul Islam not out 4
Extras (lb-5, w-2, nb-4) 11
Total (for nine wickets declared, 88 overs) 291
Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-12 3-18 4-65 5-149 6-233 7-234 8-255
9-279
Bowling: K Jarvis 22-3-80-1 (nb2), S Masakadza 24-5-58-4
(nb2), G Cremer 17-1-70-1, E Chigumbura 14-0-54-0 (w1), H
Masakadza 11-1-24-3 (w1)
Zimbabwe first innings 282 (E Chigumbura 86; Robiul Islam
5-85, Sohag Gazi 4-59)
Bangladesh first innings 391 (Shakib Al Hasan 81, Nasir
Hossain 77, Mushfiqur Rahman 60; E Chigumbura 3-75)
Zimbabwe lead series 1-0
(Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)