GALLE, Sri Lanka, March 10 Scoreboard at the
close on the third day of the first test between Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh on Sunday.
Sri Lanka first innings 570-4 declared
Bangladesh first innings (135-2 overnight)
Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 20
Anamul Haque b Mendis 13
Mohammad Ashraful not out 189
Mominul Haque c Mathews b Kulasekara 55
Mahmudullah st Chandimal b Herath 0
Mushfiqur Rahim not out 152
Extras (b-2, lb-1, nb-6) 9
Total (for four wickets in 136 overs) 438
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-65, 3-170, 4-177.
To bat: Nasir Hossain, Abul Hasan, Sohag Gazi, Elias Sunny,
Shahadat Hossain.
Bowling: Kulasekara 21-3-76-1 (nb-1), Eranga 22-3-80-1
(nb-5), Herath 42-9-103-1, Mendis 23-2-92-1, Mathews 6-1-16-0,
Dilshan 20-3-55-0, Thirimanne 2-0-13-0
