GALLE, March 11 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the fourth day of the first test between Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh on Monday.
Sri Lanka first innings 570-4 declared
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 438-4)
Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 20
Anamul Haque b Mendis 13
Mohammad Ashraful c Mathews b Herath 190
Mominul Haque c Mathews b Kulasekara 55
Mahmudullah st Chandimal b Herath 0
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Kulasekara 200
Nasir Hossain c Sangakkara b Dilshan 100
Sohag Gazi c Vithanage b Mendis 21
Abul Hasan not out 16
Elias Sunny c Chandimal b Dilshan 0
Shahadat Hossain b Eranga 13
Extras (b-2, lb-1, nb-7) 10
Total (all out) 638
Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-65 3-170 4-177 5-444 6-550 7-581 8-618
9-618
Bowling: Kulasekara 27-3-94-2 (nb-1), Eranga 34-4-122-2 (nb-6),
Herath 62-11-161-2, Mendis 36-3-152-2, Mathews 9-2-18-0, Dilshan
26-5-75-2, Thirimanne 2-0-13-0
Sri Lanka second innings
D. Karunaratne c Abul b Shahadat 3
T. Dilshan not out 63
K. Sangakkara not out 49
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for 1 wicket) 116
Fall of wickets: 1-17
Bowling: Shahadat 5-1-18-1 (nb-1), Abul 5-0-15-0, Gazi
9-1-37-0, Sunny 5-0-14-0, Mominul 3-0-13-0, Ashraful 1-0-10-0,
Mahmudullah 2-0-9-0
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)