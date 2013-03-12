GALLE, March 12 Scoreboard at the end of the
first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle
International Stadium on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka first innings 570-4 declared
Bangladesh first innings 638 all out
Sri Lanka second innings (116-1 overnight)
D. Karunaratne c Abul b Shahadat 3
T. Dilshan c Abul b Mahmudullah 126
K. Sangakkara c Jahurul b Mahmudullah 105
K. Vithanage b Mahmudullah 59
A. Mathews not out 38
L. Thirimanne not out 2
Extras (nb-2) 2
Total (For four wickets declared, in 83 overs) 335
Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-230, 3-249, 4-320.
Did not bat: D. Chandimal, N. Kulasekara, S. Eranga, R.
Herath, A. Mendis.
Bowling: Shahadat 9-1-33-1 (nb-2), Abul Hasan 10-0-45-0,
Sohag Gazi 15-1-58-0, Elias Sunny 20-0-76-0, Mominul Haque
5-0-25-0, Mohammad Ashraful 1-0-10-0, Mahmudullah 20-1-70-3,
Nasir Hossain 3-0-18-0.
Bangladesh second innings
Jahurul Islam not out 41
Anamal Haque b Eranga 1
Mohammad Ashraful not out 22
Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1) 6
Total (For one wicket in 22 overs) 70
Fall of wickets: 1-2.
Bowling: Kulasekara 4-1-6-0 (nb-1), Eranga 3-1-10-1, Herath
4-0-15-0, Mendis 7-1-23-0, Dilshan 4-0-11-0.
- -
Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim.
Second test: March 16-20 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)