COLOMBO, March 16 Scoreboard at tea on the first
day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh on Saturday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field
Bangladesh first innings
Tamim Iqbal lbw b Kulasekera 10
Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 33
Mohammad Ashraful run out 16
Mominul Haque not out 63
Mahmudullah c Mathews b Herath 8
Mushfiqur Rahim b Herath 7
Nasir Hossain not out 3
Extras (lb-7, w-6, nb-2) 15
Total (five wickets; 55 overs) 155
Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-51 3-100 4-128 5-152
To bat: Abul Hasan, Sohag Gazi, Rubel Hossain, Robiul Islam.
Bowling: Kulasekara 13-1-44-1(nb-1), Lakmal 12-2-34-0(w-1),
Mathews 3-1-7-0, Eranga 12-2-35-1(w-1 nb-1), Herath 15-5-28-2.
