COLOMBO, March 16 Scoreboard at the close on the
first day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh on Saturday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field
Bangladesh first innings
Tamim Iqbal lbw b Kulasekara 10
Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 33
Mohammad Ashraful run out 16
Mominul Haque c Chandimal b Herath 64
Mahmudullah c Mathews b Herath 8
Mushfiqur Rahim b Herath 7
Nasir Hossain lbw b Herath 48
Sohag Gazi st Chandimal b Herath 32
Abul Hasan c Karunaratne b Kulasekara 4
Rubel Hossain c Herath b Kulasekara 0
Robiul Islam not out 1
Extras (lb-8, w-7, nb-2) 17
Total (all out; 83.3 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-51 3-100 4-128 5-152 6-163 7-222
8-232 9-232 10-240
Bowling: Kulasekara 18-3-54-3 (nb-1), Lakmal 16-4-44-0(w-2),
Mathews 3-1-7-0, Eranga 14-2-40-1 (w-1 nb-1), Herath
28.3-6-68-5, Dilshan 4-0-19-0
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne not out 12
T. Dilshan c Rahim b Robiul 0
K. Sangakkara not out 3
Extras (nb-3) 3
Total (one wicket; four overs) 18
To bat: L. Thirimanne, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, K.
Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, S. Eranga, R. Herath, S. Lakmal
Fall of wickets: 1-7
Bowling (to date): Robiul 2-0-12-1(nb-3), Sohag Gazi 2-1-6-0
Series: 0-0 (First test drawn)
(Reporting by Azad Majumder, Editing by Tom Pilcher)