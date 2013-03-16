COLOMBO, March 16 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal lbw b Kulasekara 10 Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 33 Mohammad Ashraful run out 16 Mominul Haque c Chandimal b Herath 64 Mahmudullah c Mathews b Herath 8 Mushfiqur Rahim b Herath 7 Nasir Hossain lbw b Herath 48 Sohag Gazi st Chandimal b Herath 32 Abul Hasan c Karunaratne b Kulasekara 4 Rubel Hossain c Herath b Kulasekara 0 Robiul Islam not out 1 Extras (lb-8, w-7, nb-2) 17 Total (all out; 83.3 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-51 3-100 4-128 5-152 6-163 7-222 8-232 9-232 10-240 Bowling: Kulasekara 18-3-54-3 (nb-1), Lakmal 16-4-44-0(w-2), Mathews 3-1-7-0, Eranga 14-2-40-1 (w-1 nb-1), Herath 28.3-6-68-5, Dilshan 4-0-19-0 Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne not out 12 T. Dilshan c Rahim b Robiul 0 K. Sangakkara not out 3 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (one wicket; four overs) 18 To bat: L. Thirimanne, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, S. Eranga, R. Herath, S. Lakmal Fall of wickets: 1-7 Bowling (to date): Robiul 2-0-12-1(nb-3), Sohag Gazi 2-1-6-0 Series: 0-0 (First test drawn) (Reporting by Azad Majumder, Editing by Tom Pilcher)